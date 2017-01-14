Ex-FBI agent recalls helping find 2 missing boys decade ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former FBI agent who played a key role in cracking the disappearance of two Missouri boys, one of whom had been missing for nearly five years, is rejoicing in the 10-year anniversary of their rescue.

Lynn Willett tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2jAGF6F ) that saving Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck from Mike Devlin's suburban St. Louis apartment in 2007 was "a significant day for all of us."

Ownby was 13 when Devlin abducted him from a school bus stop in rural Franklin County. Four days later, he was found in Devlin's apartment along with Hornbeck, who had been missing since he was kidnapped in 2002 at the age of 11.

Devlin later was convicted and is serving multiple life sentences.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com