Trump not committed to ‘One China’ policy: WSJ

"Everything is under negotiation, including one China," Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal when asked if he is committed to the 'One China' policy, once again jangling the most sensitive nerves in U.S.-China relations.

In this interview with the Wall Street Journal published Friday night, or six days ahead of his inauguration ceremony, the United States President-elect suggested he may drop sanctions against Russia if the country helps the U.S. to battle terrorists and achieve other goals, while he said he would keep the sanctions that the Obama Administration recently imposed on Russia "at least for a period of time."

When asked about the One China policy, Trump said that he "wouldn't commit to" the long-standing 'One China' policy the U.S. has taken over China-Taiwan relations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Taiwan has been considered by Beijing as part of Chinese territory after the Nationalist government lost the civil war to the communist party and fled to Taiwan in 1949. Any suggestion in the past that the U.S. may change its stance on China-Taiwan relations has been met with alarm in Beijing.

Much of the article relevant to China and Taiwan is mainly a recap of recent events, including his response on why he couldn't refuse a congratulatory phone call from Taiwan's leader, given the country is a big buyer of U.S. weapons, and his displeasure with China's currency practices.

Beijing was severely agitated by Trump's direct phone call with the president of Taiwan in early December, which broke with decades of US-China diplomatic protocol going back to 1979. A week later, it was broadsided by Trump's subsequent interview with Fox News questioning why he should be bound by the 'one China' policy, unless the U.S. "makes a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade."

