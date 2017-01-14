'Momma' charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Neighbors knew them as a church-going mother and her polite teenage daughter before police swarmed their home in a small, quiet city in South Carolina.

Gloria Williams was arrested on kidnapping charges. Then came the real shocker: Police identified the victim as the 18-year-old woman Williams had raised as her daughter. Investigators said DNA analysis proved she had been stolen as an infant from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Now the woman who grew up as Alexis Manigo has learned she was born Kamiyah Mobley.

Tesha Stephens, a cousin of Willams', was at the family's home in Walterboro late Friday. She says the woman she knows as Alexis is doing OK, but "she's probably going to have to take this day-by-day."