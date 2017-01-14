Abu Sayyaf militants free S. Korean captain, Filipino crew

JOLO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say ransom-seeking Muslim militants have freed a South Korean captain and his Filipino crewman who were abducted three months ago from their cargo ship amid a wave of offshore kidnappings.

Officials say Abu Sayyaf gunmen handed skipper Park Chul-hong and Glenn Alindajao over to Moro National Liberation Front rebels, who turned them Saturday to Philippine officials in southern Sulu province.

The Moro rebels, who signed a 1996 peace deal with the government, have helped negotiate the release of several hostages of the smaller Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

The militants seized the two in October off Tawi Tawi province in a region where many sailors have been kidnapped.