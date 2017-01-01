U.S. Congress to discuss Taiwan Travel Act again

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Members of the United States House of Representatives are resubmitting a proposal to allow contacts at all levels between government officials of the U.S. and Taiwan after the previous Congress failed to complete the review of a similar act, reports said Saturday.

The move comes as President Tsai Ing-wen is preparing to transit through San Francisco, California, on her way back from a four-nation Central-American tour to Taiwan.

The Taiwan Travel Act was launched by Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio, and co-sponsored by Republican Ed Royce and by Democrat Brad Sherman, both from California, and all senior members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The proposed legislation would allow “high-level Taiwanese officials to enter the United States under respectful conditions and to meet with U.S. officials, including officials from the Department of State and the Department of Defense,” according to the text of the original act.

Taiwanese offices in the U.S., such as the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, should be allowed to conduct official business in the country, “including activities which involve participation by Members of Congress, officials of Federal, State, or local governments of the United States, or any high-level official of Taiwan,” the proposal stated.

The original text also noted that relations between the two countries “have suffered from a lack of communication due to the self-imposed restrictions that the United States maintains on high-level visits with Taiwan.”

The renewed launch of the Taiwan Travel Act proposal comes as Tsai passed through Houston on her way to Central America and is about to transit through San Francisco before arriving back in Taiwan on Sunday.

Her passage through two American cities also comes as President-elect Donald Trump is preparing his inauguration, while making statements critical of China. Tsai’s phone call to the president-elect last month was followed by a low-key approach to her transit stops.