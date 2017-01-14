11 degree Celsius recorded in Tamsui, snow expected in highest mountains

A cold air mass from China sent temperatures down to 11.8 degrees Celsius in Tamsui of New Taipei City, 12.2 degrees in Hsinchu and 12.6 degrees in Taipei City early Saturday, setting new record lows since the beginning of the winter.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that snow is likely to blanket the highest mountains this weekend due to the strong cold air mass, while the tallest mountain, Yushan, might be out of luck, since it is more likely to be greeted by frost than by snow showers due to insufficient moisture brought to the area.

The CWB said the Hehuan Mountain is more likely to see snow on Sunday thanks to a higher amount of moisture.

Saturday's daytime highs will hover around 16 degrees Celsius in northern and northeastern Taiwan, according to the latest forecast, with 20-24 degrees expected in central and southern Taiwan, and 18-21 degrees in the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung with cloudy skies.

Weather expert Wu Der-rong noted that the cold air mass is forecast to weaken next Tuesday but another stronger continental cold air mass will begin to show its impact next Friday and Saturday.