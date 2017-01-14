Trudeau says the Canadian oil sands needs to be "phased out"

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being condemned in the oil-rich province of Alberta for saying Canada needs to phase out the oil sands.

Trudeau told a town-hall meeting in Peterborough, Ontario on Friday that they can't shut down the oil sands tomorrow but they need to phase it out eventually. He says they need to transition off dependence on fossil fuels.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the oil sands are not going anywhere any time soon.

Alberta opposition leader Brian Jean says the oil and gas industry provides thousands of good-paying jobs and if Trudeau wants to shut it down he'll have to go through him and four million Albertans first.

Trudeau's comments caused outrage on social media.

Alberta has the third-largest oil reserves in the world.