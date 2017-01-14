Ambulance company to pay $12.7M over Medicare billing claims

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An ambulance company that operates in Massachusetts says it'll pay nearly $13 million to settle claims it fraudulently billed Medicare.

The Springfield Republican newspaper (http://bit.ly/2iRQzkx) says the claims were brought against MedStar Ambulance of Massachusetts by an ex-employee.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court says Dale Meehan worked as a MedStar Ambulance patient account representative in Worcester (WUS'-tur) in 2012 and 2013 and reported finding "numerous instances of fraudulent Medicare billing" while looking through records.

The complaint says the bogus billing included billing unnecessary ambulance transportation services and double-billing patients and Medicare for the same services.

Meehan says she was fired after she tried to correct billing errors.

MedStar has offices all over Massachusetts. It has agreed to pay $12.7 million to settle the lawsuit.

Meehan will receive $3.5 million of the settlement.

