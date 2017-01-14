Water park settlement gives 3 brothers lifetime payments

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A settlement reached with the family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed last year on a water slide will provide lifetime payments to the boy's three brothers.

The family of Caleb Schwab reached a settlement Wednesday with the owners of Schlitterbahn Waterparks, and Zebec, the manufacturer of the raft the boy was on when he died Aug. 7 aboard the "Verruckt" slide at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The amount of the settlement has not been released. The Kansas City Star, (http://bit.ly/2itZSsY ) quoting a court transcript, reports that Caleb's father, Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab of Olathe, testified at a Wednesday hearing about the settlement negotiations. Caleb's mother, Michelle, provided written testimony.

Schwab's attorney said earlier this week additional claims will be sought against other parties.

