Peterhansel reels in Loeb to all but secure 7th Dakar title

RIO CUARTO, Argentina (AP) — French driver Stephane Peterhansel has to negotiate only a short ceremonial drive to Buenos Aires to complete a record-extending seventh Dakar Rally title on Saturday.

In the 11th and last big stage on Friday, Peterhansel pounced on a puncture by his only rival Sebastien Loeb, to limit his countryman and Puegeot teammate's inroad into his nearly six-minute lead.

Loeb tore over the San Juan dunes to slash three minutes off Peterhansel's lead in the first section. But in the second section heading to Cordoba, on a route perfectly suited to him, Loeb punctured and watched Peterhansel drive past. Loeb resumed and won his fourth stage of the race, but beat Peterhansel only by 18 seconds.

Peterhansel would have to suffer a serious mechanical problem on Saturday to blow a 5 ½-minute lead over the short sprint to the finish in the Argentine capital.

"It is really an honor for me to fight with Sebastien Loeb," Peterhansel said. "I know that he's really fast on a WRC-type track. He's my teammate and we have a lot of respect. Just before the last stage, we smiled together and joked together so the team spirit is really good."

Peugeot ought to complete a podium sweep, with Cyril Despres in third. Nobody else was within an hour of Peterhansel. Former champions Nani Roma of Spain and Giniel de Villiers of South Africa were fourth and fifth.

Sam Sunderland was certain to become the first from Britain to win the Dakar, as he held a 33-minute lead over Mathias Walkner of Austria in the motorbike class.

Sunderland finished a safe fifth on the 11th stage, nine minutes behind winner Joan Barreda Bort of Spain, who earned his third straight stage win.

Sunderland abandoned the Dakar early in 2012 and 2014 because of mechanical problems, but has dominated this race since the fifth stage. Perhaps because of his Dakar history, he wasn't willing to believe victory was his until it was official.

"The gap is around 30 minutes. I'd like it to be three hours, but it's better than 30 seconds," he said. "Victory is starting to creep into the mind a little bit, and I'm trying to fight it away and stay focused on the job."