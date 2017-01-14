Scams at Canada embassy in Haiti result in $1.7M losses

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Canada has dismissed a dozen staffers at its Haiti embassy and is probing others amid an internal fraud investigation.

Jocelyn Sweet is spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada, a government agency that leads humanitarian assistance and manages diplomatic and consular business. She says probes which began in 2015 have revealed that Haitian embassy staffers set up "various fraud schemes" that inflated invoices and resulted in the theft of property.

She says the scams have resulted in estimated government losses of $1.7 million.

An administrative probe is ongoing to review the behavior of Canadian staffers at the Port-au-Prince embassy.

Sweet says audits have been launched in other "high fraud risk" locations to determine whether similar cons could be taking place at other embassies abroad. They include missions in Russia, Nigeria and India.