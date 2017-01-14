2 Chinese citizens held in deadly Istanbul nightclub attack

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — A Turkish court has remanded in custody two Chinese citizens over their alleged links to a deadly gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub.

In a report Friday, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency named the two suspects as Omar Asim and Abuliezi Abuduhamiti. They are accused of membership in an "armed terror organization" and of assisting in 39 counts of first-degree murder.

A gunman killed 39 people at Istanbul's Reina nightclub, a swanky venue by the Bosporus where scores of people had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

Last week, a Turkish official said the gunman was probably from China's Muslim Uighur minority.