BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2219
|2230
|2192
|2213
|Down
|17
|May
|2199
|2213
|2177
|2195
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2199
|2209
|2171
|2190
|Down
|19
|Sep
|2202
|2217
|2184
|2199
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2230
|2236
|2208
|2221
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2245
|2248
|2230
|2236
|Down
|17
|May
|2259
|2259
|2249
|2249
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2267
|2272
|2259
|2259
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2259
|2271
|2259
|2271
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2268
|2281
|2268
|2281
|Down
|19