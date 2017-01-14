Search for slain-officer suspect expands to small city

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in a small central Florida city located 40 miles southwest of Orlando are warning residents that a fugitive wanted for the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer may be hiding in the area.

The Haines City police posted on social media Friday that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd is believed to have family in the area. A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Authorities have been searching for Loyd since Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed Monday in the parking lot of an Orlando Wal-Mart.

Clayton's funeral service is planned for Saturday.

A police motorcade escorted a hearse with her body through downtown Orlando.

Orlando Police Department workers lined the street outside as the motorcade passed headquarters.