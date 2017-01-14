BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Jan. 14

THE WEEK AHEAD

Netflix reports fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. The Commerce Department releases home construction data for December on Thursday. General Electric delivers its latest quarterly report card on Friday.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Pandora Media shares climbed after the music streaming service said it would lay off 7 percent of its staff, even as it said strong advertising revenue would lift 2016 sales by more than expected.

CENTERPIECE

Growth returns?

Quarterly earnings for the Standard and Poor's 500 index have fallen for most of the past two years, even as stocks have hit fresh records. That's odd, and many investors are worried.

STORY STOCKS

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Bank of America (BAC)

Pandora Media (P)

DexCom (DXCM)

GameStop (GME)

Regions Financial (RF)

HomeStreet (HMST)

Southern (SO)

FUND FOCUS

Berwyn (BERWX)

The sale of the fund's adviser could be helpful, but Morningstar still downgraded it to "Bronze," citing declining assets, higher expenses and limited resources.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.