Spain extradites suspected Mexican drug trafficker to US

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says it will extradite a Mexican with suspected links to several crime cartels to the United States where he is wanted for drug trafficking and other offenses.

Juan Manuel Munoz Luevano's extradition was agreed upon Friday at the weekly meeting of government ministers. He is wanted by U.S. authorities for drug trafficking, money laundering and arms possession offences, operations he allegedly ran from his residence in Madrid.

Munoz is linked to several crime gangs, most notably the Zetas and the Sinaloa.

He has been in preventive prison since being arrested in Madrid last March.