2 lumber company workers use forklift to rescue crash victim

BERGEN, N.Y. (AP) — Two employees of a western New York lumber business were in the right place with the right equipment when they used a forklift to rescue a woman from a burning car.

Brian Frew and Ross Gingrich tell Buffalo's WGRZ-TV (http://on.wgrz.com/2isl82n ) they were making a delivery Thursday afternoon when a vehicle broadsided another at a nearby intersection in the town of Bergen (BUR'-jihn), 15 miles southwest of Rochester.

Gingrich says he and Frew used the forklift being transported on their flatbed truck to raise one of the vehicles to free a woman who had been partially ejected from her vehicle, which had caught fire.

Other passers-by used several fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

State police say the woman and the other driver are expected to recover.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

___

Information from: WGRZ-TV, http://www.wgrz.com