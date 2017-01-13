Ex-nurse accused of killing Canada seniors faces charges

WOODSTOCK, Ontario (AP) — A former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in two long-term care homes in Canada is facing six new charges.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday that the new charges against Elizabeth Wettlaufer include four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in relation to people in her care.

The latest charges are related to incidents that allegedly occurred from June 2007-August 2016.

The fresh details come as Wettlaufer is set to appear Friday in a court in Woodstock, Ont.

Wettlaufer was charged in October with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.

Police alleged the 49-year-old used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities from 2007-2014.