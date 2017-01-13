WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAW

MELBOURNE, Australia — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first-round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, and Roger Federer's fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Melbourne Park after he ended up in same quarter as top-ranked Andy Murray, No. 5 Kei Nishikori and No. 10 Tomas Berdych. By John Pye. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SKI--TRAINING CANCELED

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria — Lindsey Vonn will have to ski in a training run and a downhill race within hours of each other to make her World Cup comeback on Saturday. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S COMBINED

WENGEN, Switzerland — Justin Murisier raced through steady snowfall to lead the opening slalom of a World Cup Alpine combined event on Friday. SENT: 130 words.

OLY--RUSSIA-2028 OLYMPICS

MOSCOW — Still mired in a doping scandal and with a track team banned from international competition, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said his country may put forth a bid to host the 2028 Games. SENT: 300 words.

GLF--SONY OPEN-OCEAN FUN

HONOLULU — The fishing didn't quite work out for Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman. The kayak wasn't much better. Not long after Spieth watched good friend Justin Thomas shoot 59 at the Sony Open, he decided to join Kaufman for an island adventure. It was all that. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 300 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--COPA DEL REY-DRAW

MADRID — Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo. SENT: 80 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--AFRICA-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — African soccer president Hayatou to face 1 election rival. SENT: 100 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN SERIES ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Johanna Konta made up for two previous losses to Agnieszka Radwanska with a 6-4, 6-2 win in the Sydney International final on Friday. The win came just three days ahead of the start of the Australian Open, where Konta was a surprise semifinalist last year. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

BRISBANE, Australia — Matthew Wade's run-a-ball 100 propelled Australia to a 92-run win over Pakistan in the limited-overs series opener on Friday, when the heat and high humidity took a toll on players from both teams. SENT: 500 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

JOHANNESBURG — Sri Lanka seamers Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara took four wickets apiece to bowl South Africa out for 426 on the second afternoon of the third Test at the Wanderers on Friday. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Shakib Al Hasan compiled a maiden double century and Musfiqur Rahman scored 159 in a record-shattering fifth-wicket partnership on Friday which lifted Bangladesh to 542-7 at stumps on the second day of the first test against New Zealand. SENT: 630 words.

SKIING:

SKI--MANCUSO'S BALANCE

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria — Returning to World Cup skiing after 22 months, Julia Mancuso has found a new balance in her life. And it's not just the surgically repaired right hip the 2006 Olympic champion is referring to. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 300 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--SA OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — Details from the second round of the SA Open. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NBA CAPSULES — New York Knicks beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 104-89. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— BKN--NHL CAPSULES — Filip Forsberg scores late as Predators beat Boston 2-1. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.