Authorities: NYC jail guard offered undercover sex for cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City jail guard offered an undercover police officer sex in exchange for cash.

Police say Geliesha Smith was arrested Thursday in a sting operation in a Brooklyn hotel after investigators discovered her posing suggestively in an online ad.

A spokesman for the city Department of Correction says the 26-year-old Smith is a probationary hire, was suspended upon her arrest and will be fired. She was a civilian employee assigned to a multi-agency drug task force.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2jJ9QJ9 ) reports she was released without bail. A phone number associated with her address is not in service, and there was no response to a note sent to her possible email address.

Vetting jail guards has become a priority for city officials after a 2015 investigation found many had gang ties, prior arrests and other disqualifying attributes.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com