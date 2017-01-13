Cleveland officer investigating drugs is hit, dragged by car

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man is wanted on a felonious assault charge for hitting a police officer with a car and dragging the officer.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2jeARU2 ) reports the officer was struck Monday after approaching a vehicle where police say two people appeared to be using marijuana. Police say the driver refused to turn off the vehicle, so the officer opened the car door and then was hit and dragged by it when the driver reversed the car and sped away. Police say the officer was dragged about 35 feet and suffered only minor injuries.

Police say they later found the car abandoned, and there was marijuana inside. A warrant was issued for the man believed to be the driver.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com