BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

VIETNAM-US-KERRY — Secretary of State John Kerry, making his last trip as the top U.S. diplomat, defends the 12-nation trade pact that the incoming Trump administration says it will scrap and urges countries to refrain from provocative acts in the South China Sea. By Yves Dam-Van. SENT: 610 words, photos.

JAPAN-ABE-ASIA — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flies to Australia after a visit to the Philippines where he pledged $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investments along with equipment to fight terrorism. He left for Sydney from southern Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, where the two shared a breakfast of mung bean soup and rice cakes in Duterte's residence in a bid to strengthen personal ties. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CHINA-SOUTH KOREA-MISSILE DEFENSE — China has a range of economic, diplomatic and military options to retaliate if the U.S. and South Korea proceed with deployment of an advanced missile defense system, experts say, as Beijing remains vague in its threats against the plan. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 610 words.

CHINA-NEW YEAR-TRAVEL — Hundreds of thousands of Chinese travelers pack airports, train and bus stations as they head home for Lunar New Year celebrations. Officials expect that Chinese travelers will make almost 3 billion trips during the holiday travel rush that starts Friday and runs through Feb. 21. SENT: 180 words, photos.

JAPAN-SKOREA-DEFINING COMFORT WOMEN — "Comfort women" used by the Japanese military for sex were present wherever the army occupied Asia countries from the early 1930s through the end of World War II. That aspect of wartime history was kept quiet until the early 1990s, when a South Korean woman came forward, joined by some others, seeking Japanese help and accountability. Since then, the two countries have been divided over how badly Japan treated comfort women and how it should atone for past behavior. By Mari Yamaguchi and Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 960 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-MISSING ACTIVISTS — The United States expresses concern over the disappearance of five Pakistani anti-Taliban activists and bloggers who mysteriously went missing last week, incidents that have triggered an outcry from human right groups. By Munir Ahmed. SENT: 300 words, photos.

THAILAND-CONSTITUTION — Thailand's military-ruled legislature approves constitutional changes desired by the newly enthroned king that would reserve more powers for him. SENT: 360 words.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia's heath minister resigns over a scandal surrounding her travel expenses, a move that could lead to the first reshuffle of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Cabinet since his government was re-elected six months ago. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 330 words.

INDONESIA-TRUMP — The Indonesian business partner of President-elect Donald Trump will be attending next week's inauguration and also plans business meetings with Trump family members, his spokesman says. Trump's ties to Hary Tanoesoedibjo are among the many conflicts of interest he could face as the 45th U.S. president. SENT: 260 words.

INDONESIA-DRUGS IN THE COCKPIT — Most of Indonesia's airline accidents have involved pilots who tested positive for drugs, including a Lion Air jet that slammed into the sea four years ago while trying to land on the tourist island of Bali, the chief of the national narcotics agency says. By Ali Kotarumalos and Stephen Wright. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CHINA-TRUMP ROOSTER — A Chinese factory is doing brisk business selling giant inflatable roosters, some as tall as 16 feet, based on a design widely perceived in China to resemble President-elect Donald Trump. By Paul Traynor. SENT: 260 words, photos.

IOC DOPING RETESTS — Three Chinese women weightlifters are stripped of Olympic titles for doping at their home 2008 Beijing Games. SENT: 510 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stock markets are mixed, with European markets off to a positive start after some Asian markets closed lower on disappointing trade data from China. The U.S. dollar resumed its fall after a brief gain. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 470 words, photos.

JAPAN-NINTENDO — The Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3, the same date as its global rollout in the U.S. and Europe. The Japanese company promises the device will be packed with the fun features of all its past machines and more. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 550 words, photos.

INDIA-BOEING DEAL — India's low-cost airline Spicejet plans to buy up to 205 next-generation Boeing planes worth $22 billion in a major deal to expand its domestic and international operations. SENT: 230 words, photos.

CHINA-BIGGEST CINEMA MARKET — The brightly decorated 3-D cinema outside Beijing is showing the latest Chinese and Hollywood films, to row after row of empty red seats. So few people come to watch films here that the theater manager rents out the halls to traveling sales companies or music teachers. China has overtaken the U.S. in terms of the number of cinema screens, becoming the world's biggest movie market by that measure. But away from the bigger cities you wouldn't know it. By Louise Watt. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — China's exports fell back into contraction last month, signaling renewed weakness for the world's second biggest economy as it faces possible trade tensions under Donald Trump's presidency. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 370 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOYOTA-RECALL — Toyota Motor Corp. says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp. Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside the vehicles. SENT: 180 words.

SKOREA-ECONOMY — South Korea's central bank trims its forecast for the country's growth in 2017 partly due to the fallout from a massive influence-peddling scandal. Bank of Korea said the economy will likely expand 2.5 percent this year, slower than its October prediction of 2.8 percent growth. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 260 words, photos.

