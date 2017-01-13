Nationwide shortage prompts call for blood donation

Taiwan Blood Services Foundation on Friday called on the public to donate blood amid a nationwide shortage of blood from donors.

According to the foundation’s statistics, the number of the remaining blood bags as of Friday morning was only enough to last for about 5.7 days, much lower than the safety stock level of 7 days.

The foundation has put out an emergency request for blood donations, urging donors to roll up their sleeves and donate blood amid winter shortage.

According to the foundation, many people are less willing to go out and give blood with the cold weather.

However, blood demand usually increases during winter, and it is of urgent matter that people donate blood during such acute decline in the national blood supply, said Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Tzou-yien today.

Lin donated blood at a mobile blood donation vehicle in front of the Health and Welfare Ministry today.