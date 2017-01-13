What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday

Luke and Hillary Gardner never have a problem remembering each other's birthday. They were born the same day. So was their infant son, 27 years later this past December.

Experts say the odds of that are about one in 133,000.

Luke Gardner, an assistant pastor at a Baptist church in northeast Mississippi, says he and his wife weren't even aiming for a December birthday for son Cade Lee Gardner. It just happened.

Gardner joked that if he and Hillary Gardner decide to have more children, they may have to try for December.