Ex-premier to take stamps to Trump inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Premier Yu Shyi-kun said Friday he would take stamps with him to the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump to show the evolution of Taiwan’s struggle for sovereignty.

Yu will lead an 11-member delegation to the United States from January 16 to 23. President Tsai Ing-wen described his mission as focused on “wishes, thanks, and exchanges,” reports said.

In addition to official presents supplied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yu said he himself had chosen a first-day envelope with two stamps as a low-priced but nevertheless symbolic souvenir.

The envelope, published to mark the Lunar New Year of the Rooster, carried the text “Republic of China (Taiwan),” while one stamp on the envelope just said “Republic of China” and the other “Taiwan,” Yu said.

He added that from those names, it was possible to understand how difficult the trajectory was to turn Taiwan into a normal country. Each name represented another era, and when friends in the U.S. and Overseas Taiwanese looked at them, they should show concern for the future evolution of Taiwan and deepen contacts to the next level, according to the former premier.

“Stamps are the business cards of a country, they are the symbol of a sovereign nation,” Yu said.

His delegation will include legislators from all political parties, such as Chen Ting-fei of the Democratic Progressive Party, Lin Wei-chou from the Kuomintang and Freddie Lim of the New Power Party, as well as Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung and Chiayi County Magistrate Chang Hwa-kuan.

In 1997, Yu, who was Yilan County chief at the time, represented the then-opposition DPP at the inauguration of President Bill Clinton.