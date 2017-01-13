Justin Murisier leads snowy World Cup combined event

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Justin Murisier raced through steady snowfall to lead the opening slalom of a World Cup Alpine combined event on Friday.

Aiming to give the Swiss men their first victory of a difficult season, Murisier led Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia by 0.17 seconds.

Pre-race favorite Alexis Pinturault was fourth, trailing French teammate Victor Muffat-Jeandet.

Pinturault had 0.57 to make up in the afternoon downhill, which was shortened to start below the Hundschopf jump on the storied Lauberhorn hill.

Carlo Janka of Switzerland, a two-time combined winner at Wengen, was seventh, 1.51 back, and downhill specialist Kjetil Jansrud of Norway was 2.92 behind in 19th.

On an emotional day for Ivica Kostelic, the six-time Wengen winner was 14th fastest, 2.33 behind. Now 37, Kostelic said he could retire after the race.