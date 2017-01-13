South Africa crumbles against Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Pradeep picked up four quick wickets as South Africa crumbled on the second morning of the third test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Pradeep took 4-25 in seven overs in the morning session, including centurion Hashim Amla, to leave South Africa on 398-8 at lunch.

Amla was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal for 134, while Faf du Plessis (16), Temba Bavuma (0) and Vernon Philander (0) also edged behind.

South Africa's first day total of 338-3 had been built on the back of Amla's hundred and JP Duminy's superb 155 as they shared a 292-run stand for the third wicket.