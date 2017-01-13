Kaohsiung’s Zuoying, Yunlin’s Lunbei the most polluted areas in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Environmental group Air Clean Taiwan on Friday revealed in a report a ranking of Taiwan’s cities and counties by levels of PM2.5 air pollution, in which Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District holds the top spot for worst air pollution in Taiwan in 2016.

Yunlin’s Lunbei Township and Pingtung also ranked high on the air pollution list.

In the past year, Lunbei often recorded high levels of PM2.5, an important indicator of long-term air quality, prompting the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to issue red and purple alerts for the area.

According to the EPA’s four-tiered, color-coded air pollution alert system for the PM2.5 levels, the hazardous purple alert is the highest and most severe warning, followed by red, yellow, and green.

The report also suggested the air pollution levels in central and southern Taiwan are much higher than the northern part of Taiwan, often due to poor diffusion conditions.

The environmental group has initiated a new round of campaign with a series of demonstrations, which will take place on Sunday, February 19, both in Taichung and Kaohsiung, calling on the central and local governments to address the nation’s air pollution problem.