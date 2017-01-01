Hon Hai to invest in LCD plant in the U.S.: Nikkei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp Corporation are considering building a liquid crystal display panel factory in the United States in what might be a response to President-elect Donald Trump, Japan’s Nikkei reported Friday.

Hon Hai, which also operates under the brand name Foxconn, is chaired by Terry Gou, one of Taiwan’s wealthiest tycoons, who has also been mentioned by the local media as a potential presidential candidate in 2020, even though he has dismissed such suggestions.

If the cost of a similar plant to be completed next year in China’s Guangzhou Province is taken into account, investment in the U.S. for the LCD project could total NT$270 billion (US$8.55 billion), reports said.

The Nikkei said an unnamed Sharp executive had said the plan for the factory was “on the table” and would be the subject of a careful decision.

The concept for the deal reportedly went back to the visit by Japan’s SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son to Trump in New York last month. The Korean-American business pioneer proposed the plan for the joint project with Sharp to the president-elect, the Nikkei reported.

“With Trump urging American manufacturers to bring operations back to the U.S., Hon Hai is considering production in the U.S. due to its huge market for TVs and other home appliances,” according to the Nikkei.

Details about the level of investment and the timetable for the project had not been decided yet, the Japanese news organization said.

Hon Hai has reportedly also been considering moving the manufacturing of iPhones for Apple Inc., one of its largest customers, to the U.S.

Some commentators said the plans for an LCD factory might not create many jobs since it could make use of robots to produce the panels.