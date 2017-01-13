Tsai arrives in El Salvador for final stop on Central American tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday arrived in El Salvador on the fourth and final leg of her Central American tour.

She was greeted by El Salvador Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez at the airport.

The ROC and El Salvador have maintained diplomatic relationship for over 70 years since 1941. The friendship has sustained through the years and through the hardship when Taiwan was denied a seat in the United Nations in 1971.

The small Central American nation vetoed UN resolution 2758 recognizing the PRC government as the sole legitimate government representing China, and has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan’s bid for international participation.

In 2008, El Salvador concluded free trade agreements with Taiwan, its first such deal with a partner outside the Americas. It is now the 80th largest trading partner of Taiwan.

Tsai said shortly after her arrival that El Salvador is a firm and important friend of Taiwan's, adding that she was looking forward to meeting with El Salvador President Salvador Sanchez Ceren to discuss issues of mutual concern.

She also expressed hope that the visit will help open up new business opportunities between the two countries.

Tsai will end her nine-day trip in the Central American nation, in which she will stay for two days and meet with President Salvador Sanchez Ceren and visit the secretariat of the Central American Integration System, and head back to Taiwan on Jan 15 with a stopover in the U.S. city of San Francisco.