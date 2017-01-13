BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

JAPAN-ABE-ASIA — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on his way to Australia Friday after a two-day visit to the Philippines during which he pledged $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investments along with speedboats and other counterterrorism equipment. SENT: 500 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia's heath minister resigned on Friday over a scandal surrounding her travel expenses, a move that could lead to the first reshuffle of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Cabinet since his government was re-elected six months ago. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 340 words.

VIETNAM-US-KERRY — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Vietnamese leaders Friday during his last trip as the top diplomat for the United States. SENT: 250 words, photos.

IOC DOPING RETESTS — Three Chinese women weightlifters have been stripped of Olympic titles for doping at their home 2008 Beijing Games. 510 words, photos.

NIGERIA-CHINA-TAIWAN — Nigeria has demanded that Taiwan relocate its trade office following a visit by China's foreign minister and a promise of $40 billion in investment. Taiwan quickly protested, calling China's actions "crude." By Michelle Faul. SENT: 310 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

JAPAN-NINTENDO — The Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3, the same date as its global rollout in the U.S. and Europe. The Japanese company promises the device will be packed with fun features of all its past machines and more. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKOREA-ECONOMY — South Korea's central bank has trimmed its forecast for the country's growth in 2017 partly due to the fallout from a massive influence-peddling scandal. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — China's exports fell back into contraction last month, signaling renewed weakness for the world's second biggest economy as it faces possible trade tensions under Donald Trump's presidency. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CHINA-BIGGEST CINEMA MARKET — The brightly-decorated 3-D cinema in this town outside Beijing is showing the latest Chinese and Hollywood films, to row after row of empty red seats. So few people come to watch films here that the theater manager rents out the halls to travelling sales companies or music teachers. By Louise Watt. SENT: 1,00 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday as disappointing Chinese trade data dented already bleak investor sentiment following U.S. President-elect's Donald Trump's news conference. The U.S. dollar rebounded. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 350 words, photos.

