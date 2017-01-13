Photo of the day: Aowanda cherry blossoms bloom early

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The cherry blossoms in the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area, Nantou County normally bloom in late January. However, due to the unusually warm winter, the Taiwan cherry trees (山櫻花) have already started to flower this week.

According to the Nantou Forest District Office, the Cherry blossom season will last about two months until March. This week is also the best viewing period to see the leaves of bald pine trees (落羽松) and dawn redwoods (水杉) turn from yellow to red. Tourists can now enjoy the hues of autumn and winter simultaneously.