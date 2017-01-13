Funeral set for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter

NEW YORK (AP) — Funeral services are set for a New York City police officer known for publicly forgiving a teenage gunman who in 1986 left him paralyzed from the neck down.

The funeral for Detective Steven McDonald is planned for Friday morning at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

The 59-year-old McDonald died on Tuesday, 30 years after robbery suspect Shavod Jones shot him in Central Park. The officer publicly forgave his assailant and went on to become an international voice for peace.

McDonald had spoken of his hope that Jones would join him on speaking tours. But shortly after Jones' release from prison in 1995, he died in a motorcycle accident.