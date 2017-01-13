Australia wins toss, to bat 1st against Pakistan in 1st ODI

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their opening one-day international at the Gabba on Friday.

Pakistan is without two players who have had to return home for family reasons.

Vice-captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed returned Thursday to be with his ill mother, and Mohammad Rizwan will be the wicketkeeper Friday.

Sarfraz's departure came just days after fast bowler Mohammad Irfan left the team following the death of his mother.

Australia has included Chris Lynn, who has been one of the star performers in the Twenty20 Big Bash League this season for Brisbane.

Lynn, making his 50-overs debut for Australia, has smashed 309 runs in five games for the Heat.

The teams will play five ODIs. Australia won the three-test series 3-0.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Umpires: Mick Martell, Australia, and Chettithody Shamsuddin, India.

TV Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.