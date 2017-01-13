Delta Air reportedly to end service in Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is reportedly to end service in Taiwan starting May 24, also the last day to see its Taipei-Tokyo flight make a departure, according to a travel agency’s Facebook post.

Chinese-language media Apple Daily called the airline company for confirmation but to no avail after reading the post by the 101 Travel Agency. The airline company is said to be preparing an official announcement for after January 16.

Another travel agency, which preferred not to be identified, told an Apple Daily reporter that the agency had received a notice from Delta about its decision to withdraw from the Taiwan market. The agency said the decision may come as a result of low-cost carriers chipping away at major full-service airlines’ dominance of the airspace between Taipei and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines recently reported nearly $4.4 billion in net income for 2016, down slightly from $4.5 billion a year earlier as the carrier faced pressures from higher fuel costs. Last November, the company announced a 6 percent raise for all ground workers and flight attendants effective April 1, 2017.