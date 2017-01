AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Jan. 13

thru 15, Sydney — tennis, ATP-WTA, Apia International.

thru 15, Honolulu — golf, US PGA Tour, Sony Open.

thru 15, Gauteng, South Africa — golf, European Tour, South Africa Open.

thru 16, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd test.

thru 16, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.

Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Brisbane: Australia vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI.

thru 15, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, ATP, ASB Classic.

thru 15, Hobart, Australia — tennis, WTA, Hobart International.

thru 15, Wengen, Switzerland — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

thru 14, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay — auto racing, Dakar Rally.

Hialeah, Florida — boxing, Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman for Lara's WBA-IBO junior middleweight titles.

SATURDAY, Jan. 14

thru Feb. 5, Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations.

thru 15, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

New York — boxing, James DeGale vs. Badou Jack for Jack's WBC super middleweight title and DeGale's IBF super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 15

Pune, India — cricket — India vs. England, 1st ODI.

Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI.

MONDAY, Jan. 16

thru 29, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.

TUESDAY, Jan. 17

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18

No new major events.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

Cuttack, India — cricket, India vs. England, 2nd ODI.

Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI.

thru 22, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

thru 22, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge.

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

thru 24, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

thru 22, Kitzbuehel, Austria — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

thru 22, Monte Carlo — auto racing, WRC, Monte Carlo Rally.

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

thru 22, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22

Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. England, 3rd ODI.

Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.

Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.