US PGA Tour-Rounds Under 60

58_Jim Furyk, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., final round, 2016 Travelers Invitational (11 under-tied 5th).

59_Al Geiberger, Colonial CC, Memphis, Tenn., second round, 1977 Memphis Classic (13 under-won).

59_Chip Beck, Sunrise GC, Las Vegas, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational (13 under-tied 3rd).

59_David Duval, PGA West (Arnold Palmer Course), La Quinta, Calif., final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational (13 under-won).

59_Paul Goydos, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., first round, 2010 John Deere Classic (12 under-2nd).

59_Stuart Appleby, The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic (11 under-won).

59_Jim Furyk, Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Ill., second round, 2013 BMW Championship (12 under-3rd).

59_Justin Thomas, Waialae CC, Honolulu, first round, 2017 Sony Open.