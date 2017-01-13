Sudan news agency: President underwent heart procedure

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan's official news agency says the country's longtime autocratic president has undergone a heart procedure.

SUNA said Thursday that President Omar al-Bashir had an "exploratory catheter" inserted Wednesday at the Royal Care hospital in Khartoum. It says he was discharged immediately and returned to work.

The report says that "the Presidency has affirmed the result of the operation was exceedingly satisfactory."

A state media office distributed pictures of the president sitting in a salon and dressed in traditional white robe with a family member.

Al-Bashir took power in a 1989 coup and is the only sitting head of state facing genocide charges at the International Criminal Court. The charges stem from reported atrocities in the conflict in Darfur, in which 300,000 people were killed and 2 million displaced.