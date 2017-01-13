Obama pays tribute to Biden as 'extraordinary man'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is paying tribute to Vice President Joe Biden, praising him as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."

Speaking at the White House Thursday with Biden by his side, Obama says the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the "bromance" the two share.

Obama says his choice of Biden was the "best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people."

Obama is listing the influences in Biden's life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the "Biden heart."

Noting that Biden's career is "nowhere close to finished," Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.