Big business of footwear on display at outdoor retail expo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Footwear's position as the second largest segment in lucrative outdoor retail industry is on full display at a trade expo in Salt Lake City this week.

A wide array of colors, prints and designs line the shelves at booths at the Outdoor Retailer show where companies promote their footwear as being lighter and more versatile.

The basic designs of different types of footwear have stayed largely the same for years, so companies try to pique interest among retailers with fashionable designs or new technology. One company has a block of ice to demonstrate a new sole designed to prevent slipping on ice.

Data from the NPD Group market research firm shows footwear accounted for $4.7 billion in sales 2016. That's second only to outerwear within an industry that did $18.8 billion in sales last year.