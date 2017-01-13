The Latest: San Diego mayor says Chargers will regret move

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the Chargers' decision to move to Los Angeles from San Diego (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says the Chargers' decision to move the NFL franchise to Los Angeles after 56 years is "extremely frustrating."

The Republican leader said at a news conference Thursday that team chairman Dean Spanos made a bad decision that he will regret, leaving behind a strong market and loyal fan base. He says the Chargers wanted a lot more taxpayer money for a new stadium than the city could have ever allowed.

Faulconer says the team could have worked out differences with the city but that the Chargers were never a willing partner.

The mayor called himself a fan and said it was a day he never wanted to see but that the city is more than one business or organization.

___

