BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-2017 CAR BUYING

Car buyers should see some good deals on new and used cars in 2017. A glut of leased cars will be coming back to the market, which means good deals on used cars. Automakers will likely respond with incentives to get buyers to consider new cars instead.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

World Bank forecasts brighter 2017; Wells Fargo overhauls pay plan for bank branch employees; Cost of raising a child grows to more than $233K

QUICK FIX

New deadlines and other IRS rule changes you need to know about heading into the upcoming tax season.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

Carnival Cruise Line is using new technology to bring personalized concierge services and attract a more youthful clientele.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Many small business owners use their homes to launch companies, but the IRS doesn't make it easy to deduct the business use of a home.

CENTERPIECE

A year after world financial markets worked themselves into a near panic over China's economic prospects, fears have eased as Beijing works to convince investors it can avoid a "hard landing."

MARKET PULSE

U.S. home foreclosures fell to a 10-year low in 2016; Net dividend growth among publicly traded U.S. companies declined last year by nearly 40 percent; OPEC's oil production fell for the first time in seven months in December.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-EMERGING MARKETS Q&A

Andrew Foster, founder and chief investment officer at San Francisco-based Seafarer Capital Partners, talks to The Associated Press about investing in emerging markets in the Trump era.

INSIDER Q&A-AUTO SHOW

Auto industry executives and analysts gathered for the annual Detroit auto show talked to The Associated Press about life under President Donald Trump, the American craze over SUVS, and the outlook for car sales in 2017.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

