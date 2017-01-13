BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Jan. 13

TODAY

The Labor Department reports its producer price index for December, and Bank of America reports its fourth-quarter earnings. Baker Hughes issues its weekly count of gas and oil rigs.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Shares of drugmaker Mylan fell after drugstore chain CVS began selling a generic allergy shot that competes with Mylan's EpiPen but costs far less.

CENTERPIECE

No end to SUV craze

Four of every 10 new vehicles sold in the U.S. last year were SUVs, and automakers don't see that trend reversing.

STORY STOCKS

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)

Hess (HES)

Micron Technology (MU)

KB Home (KBH)

Capital One Financial (COF)

Randgold Resources (GOLD)

EOG Resources (EOG)

Straight Path Communications (STRP)

FUND FOCUS

Vanguard Energy (VGENX)

Morningstar calls this fund a "reasonable option" for investors seeking exposure to energy stocks, saying it's priced attractively, well-resourced and "capably managed."

