Schneiderlin leaves Man United for Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin ended an underwhelming 18-month spell at Manchester United by sealing a move to English Premier League rival Everton for an initial fee of 20 million pounds ($24.5 million) on Thursday.

Schneiderlin has signed a 4 1/2-year contract with Everton, where he will be reunited with manager Ronald Koeman. They were together at Southampton for two years, before Schneiderlin left for United in July 2015.

"There is a manager in place here that I know," the 27-year-old Schneiderlin said. "I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football."

Schneiderlin was told he could leave United after failing to establish himself in the team under Jose Mourinho this season, playing only 11 minutes in the Premier League. He was in and out of the team under Mourinho's predecessor, Louis van Gaal.

"Morgan is really hungry to show his qualities and to play because that is the best thing for a football player," Koeman said. "You are born as a football player to play games, not to sit on the bench or not be part of the team. But this is a new step, it's a new future."

The fee for Schneiderlin could rise to 24 million pounds ($29.3 million).

Swansea signed Netherlands winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven for 4 million pounds ($4.9 million) as Paul Clement made his first move in the transfer market since taking over as manager from Bob Bradley.

Narsingh penned a 2 1/2-year deal.