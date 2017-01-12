Mexican peso hits new low amid gas hike and Trump threats

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's currency is hitting new lows amid a furor over a leap in gasoline prices and fears over President-elect Donald Trump's threats to steer manufacturers back to the U.S.

The peso broke the psychological barrier of 22 to the dollar Wednesday after Trump again promised to make Mexico pay for a new border wall. The interbank rate strengthened to close at 21.90 to the dollar. But retail customers still must pay more than 22 pesos per dollar at exchange houses Thursday.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto seemed caught off guard by the violent reaction to a 20 percent increase in gas prices as subsidies were eliminated Jan. 1. Protests led to widespread looting in some states and several deaths.

Pena Nieto is scheduled to lay out new economic measures Thursday.