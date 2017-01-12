Puerto Rico pursues public-private partnerships amid crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's newly elected governor has signed his first law — one aimed at boosting the U.S. territory's economy via public-private partnerships.

He says the measure would promote public operation of public services without complete privatization. It grants priority to Puerto Rico businesses while aiming to attract outside investment as well,

Ricardo Rossello said late Wednesday that no such partnerships have been created in the past three years.

The law seeks to reduce the financial burden on a government that owes nearly $70 billion in public debt while generating revenue for a pension system that is about to collapse.

Rossello is expected to sign several austerity measures in upcoming weeks.