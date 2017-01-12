Timeline of former England coach Graham Taylor

LONDON (AP) — Career highlights of Graham Taylor, a former England coach who died Thursday at 72:

1944 — Born Sept. 15, Worksop, England.

1961 — Begins playing career, joining Grimsby as apprentice, making 189 league appearances for the club.

1965 — At 21, Taylor becomes youngest person to attain full Football Association coaching badge.

1968 — Joins Lincoln City, playing 150 games.

1972 — Playing career ends at age 28 with a hip injury. Made Lincoln manager.

1976 — Lincoln City wins fourth division championship.

1977 — Joins Watford, linking up with popstar chairman Elton John to take Hornets from fourth to first division in five seasons.

1978 — Watford wins fourth division title.

1979 — Waford promoted to second division.

1982 — Watford reaches top flight for first time as second division runner-up.

1983 — Watford finishes second in first division and qualifies for European competition for first time.

1984 — Watford reaches first FA Cup final, but loses 2-0 to Everton.

1987 — Taylor quits Watford to become Aston Villa manager.

1988 — Villa promoted to first division after finishing runner-up in second division.

1990 — Villa finishes second in division one. Taylor appointed coach of England as successor to Bobby Robson. England qualifies for 1992 European Championship but is eliminated in first stage.

1993 — England fails to qualify for 1994 World Cup. Taylor ends reign as England coach with 18 wins, seven defeats and 13 draws from his 38 internationals. Tabloid newspaper ridicules him as a "turnip."

1994 — Appointed manager of first division club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

1995 — Wolves beaten by Bolton in first division playoffs. Taylor resigns during 1995-96 season after Wolves slump to 18th with four wins in 16 games.

1996 — Taylor returns to Watford, but Hornets relegated to second division a year later.

1998 — Watford returns to first division.

1999 — Watford reaches playoffs and beats Bolton to gain promotion to Premier League.

2000 — Watford relegated to division one, after winning only six matches all season and finishing last with 24 points.

2001 — Taylor announces decision to retire from management at end of 2000-01 season. Watford finishes ninth, with Taylor replaced by former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli. Taylor appointed to Aston Villa board of directors.

2002 — Taylor receives an Order of British Empire in Queen's Birthday honors. Returns to management with Aston Villa but quits after 15 months and doesn't coach again.

2017 — Dies Jan. 12 of a suspected heart attack.