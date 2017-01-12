Ill lawmaker in hospital for 'digestive flare-up,' doing OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressman who was wheeled out of the Capitol in a stretcher on Wednesday night is recuperating in a Washington area hospital, and tests show that "acute digestive flare-up" is responsible for his discomfort.

That's the word from the chief of staff for freshman Rep. John Rutherford, a Florida Republican who previously served as sheriff in Jacksonville.

Aide Kelly Simpson says Rutherford is on his way to "a full and swift recovery" and that doctors report Rutherford's vital signs look good. The lawmaker is expected to remain briefly in the hospital to treat inflammation.