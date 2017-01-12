Japanese lobby IOC to change 'Chinese Taipei' to 'Taiwan' for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Last February, Japanese netizens launched a campaign called "Taiwan 2020 Tokyo," calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change the name of Taiwan's team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from "Chinese Taipei" to "Taiwan," because the current name violates the Olympic Charter.

The group says that due to political factors Taiwan, the country was forced change its name to "Chinese Taipei," to be able to participate in the Olympics, but the group said "Taiwan is Taiwan," "Taiwan is not a part of China, and the Japanese support Taiwan." While the 2020 Tokyo Five Ring "Taiwan Real Name" Promotion Association also recently also launched a petition with the hopes that the Taiwan delegation with will able to use the name "Taiwan" in the Olympic Games.

According to the provisions of the IOC, the Taiwan delegation can only participate in the Olympic Games under the name "Chinese Taipei," but the group claims this is the equivalent to political interference in sports, and is misleading to the public.

"To say that Taiwan is a part of China, not only violates the dignity and human rights of the Taiwan people, but also equates to 'political discrimination' which is prohibited in the Olympic Charter. It is hoped that this joint petition will gain the support of the International Olympic Committee and the host country of Japan."

Taiwan originally competed in the Olympics as the Republic of China (ROC) beginning in 1932, but in 1975, the People's Republic of China applied to participate in the games and insisted that Taiwan be decertified in the process. After much controversy over whether the ROC could participate in the 1976 Montreal games in Canada, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (father of current Canadian President Justin Trudeau) suggested the ROC compete as "Taiwan," as a compromise. The ROC government refused his terms and boycotted the games.

Taiwan was not allowed back into the Olympics until the so-called "Nagoya Resolution" was passed in Nagoya, Japan in 1979 by IOC, which dictated that Taiwan must use the ambiguous name "Chinese Taipei" and not use its national flag or anthem.

The 2020 Tokyo Five Rings "Taiwan Real Name" Promotion Association's petition website can be found here: http://taiwan2020tokyo.org/2017/01/01/865