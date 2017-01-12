Hong Kong's No. 2 official resigns; leadership bid expected

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's No. 2 government official has resigned in what is widely seen as preparation for a bid for the southern Chinese city's top leadership job.

The Hong Kong government says Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying on Thursday received Chief Secretary Carrie Lam's resignation and submitted it to Beijing. Lam will be on leave from Friday.

The labor and welfare secretary, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, will become acting chief secretary.

Hong Kong leader Leung is deeply unpopular and announced last month that he won't seek another term, citing family reasons. His five-year term ends in June.

Another potential contender for his job, Finance Secretary John Tsang, quit last month.